The ocean liner SS United States was sunk in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the US state of Florida to create the world’s largest artificial reef. The $13.5 million project is intended to turn the former passenger ship into a habitat for fish and attract divers and anglers to the region, Der Spiegel reports.

Preparations for the sinking

Before being submerged, two funnels approximately 20 meters high were removed from the vessel. They are planned to become part of a museum dedicated to the liner’s history. Workers also removed more than 400 portholes and cut openings in the decks. Seawater enters the hull through open valves.

Explosives are not being used during the sinking for environmental and general safety reasons. The vessel is expected to rest at a depth of about 55 meters, with its upper deck approximately 18 meters below the water’s surface.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

History of the liner

The 302-meter-long SS United States was 33 meters longer than the Titanic. In 1952, during its first transatlantic voyage, the liner set a speed record: its average speed was nearly 41 km/h, approximately 7 km/h faster than that of the British vessel Queen Mary in 1938.

The liner made more than 800 Atlantic crossings. Its passengers included actresses Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as US presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. In 1969, the vessel was taken out of service, and attempts to convert it into a hotel or cruise liner failed. Since 1996, the SS United States had been moored in Philadelphia.

There are already more than 500 artificial reefs in the sinking area. Until now, the largest vessel sunk there was the 278-meter aircraft carrier USS Oriskany, which was submerged in 2006.

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