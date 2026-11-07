The United States has approved the sale of Nvidia H200 AI chips to the Chinese company New Matrix, whose office, according to The New York Times, was empty. The Verge reports, citing an investigation by The New York Times.

Information about New Matrix

New Matrix was included in the list of companies allowed to receive Nvidia chips. At the same time, The New York Times journalists reported that they found little evidence of its actual operations. They described the company’s office as an empty gray space with wires hanging from the ceiling where light fixtures were supposed to be.

According to the publication, New Matrix was created 17 months ago. Its name was not listed in the building directory at the address provided by the company. Employees of the real estate management agency in the industrial park also said they had no records of this firm.

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Connections and export restrictions

The New York Times also reported that the owners of New Matrix have ties to a Chinese private investment company that the US government blacklisted in 2024. According to the newspaper, other companies connected to entities subject to trade restrictions on national security grounds also received approval to purchase chips.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, Nvidia faced restrictions on selling chips to China. Donald Trump’s administration eased these restrictions after Nvidia agreed to transfer 15% of all sales to the government. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, also conducted an active lobbying campaign.

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