The administration of US President Donald Trump is finalizing a rule under which doctors will be reimbursed for services related to diagnosing, treating and counseling patients with adverse reactions after vaccination. The Guardian reports this.

Experts interviewed by the publication believe the initiative could undermine confidence in vaccines and create an evidence base regarding their alleged risks. The US Department of Health and Human Services rejected claims that its head, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seeks personal gain or the dismantling of the US healthcare system.

Research center and compensation program

Kennedy also announced the creation of a research center at the National Institutes of Health dedicated to vaccine “injuries.” In addition, he sought to change the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

The VICP was created in 1986 to speed up compensation for people who experienced adverse reactions after vaccination. According to the publication, more than half of claims filed under the program concern requirements related to the vaccine injection site rather than vaccines themselves. Filing a claim with the VICP is easier than winning a court case: litigation takes more time and requires a higher standard of proof.

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Claims of a possible conflict of interest

Before confirmation hearings in January 2025, Kennedy disclosed $2.5 million in income from referring clients in vaccine-related lawsuits. During the hearings, he did not commit to forgoing fees in such cases after leaving government service.

Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California, San Francisco, suggested that some of Kennedy’s actions may create more favorable conditions for lawsuits. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said Kennedy is weakening public confidence in immunization in favor of wellness industry products.

The role of the VAERS system

Reiss warned that compensating doctors for reporting adverse reactions to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) could create improper incentives for unscrupulous medical providers. Hotez stressed that VAERS, together with other monitoring systems, helps detect signals of rare adverse events, including myocarditis after the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, but is not intended to establish a causal link between vaccination and a specific condition.

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