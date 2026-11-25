The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to soon release the results of an investigation into possible excess industrial capacity among 16 of the country’s major trading partners. Following the review, new import tariffs are expected to be imposed on a broad range of goods.

Tariffs may be announced soon

As The Japan Times reports, citing three informed sources, the results of the investigation could be presented as early as Tuesday afternoon. The Office of the United States Trade Representative is expected to propose new tariffs that would be added to those introduced earlier during Trump’s second term.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Partial replacement for repealed tariffs

The new tariffs are intended to partially replace duties that the US Supreme Court struck down in February. According to the publication, the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration partly contributed to higher prices for consumer goods in the United States.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll after the November midterm elections showed that 62% of respondents would support efforts to repeal the tariffs.

Read us on