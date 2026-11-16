The United States and nine partner countries have signed a declaration to strengthen the security of critical technologies and supply chains underpinning the development of artificial intelligence systems. The document was signed by the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protection of technology and infrastructure

The San Francisco Declaration on Secure Foundations for Enduring Prosperity was signed as part of the US-led Pax Silica initiative. It provides for the protection of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure needed to create advanced AI systems. This includes transport networks, digital platforms, energy infrastructure, and logistics.

The declaration calls economic security a foundation of national security. The participants called for reducing excessive dependencies through diversified and reliable supply chains.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Working groups and possible expansion

The participants also agreed to establish working groups on innovation policy, AI deployment, supply chain cooperation, and security. The US State Department said that no country can independently secure the foundations of the superintelligence era.

The Financial Times, citing US Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, reported that Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the European Commission are expected to sign the declaration next week.

Read us on