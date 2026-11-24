The United States and Qatar on Monday signed a framework agreement on critical minerals. The document is intended to align the national strategies of the two countries for diversifying and strengthening supply chains for these raw materials, The National reports.

Cooperation from extraction to production

US Deputy Secretary of State Jacob Helberg said the agreement builds on the US-led Pax Silica initiative. It is aimed at securing supply chains related to artificial intelligence, semiconductors and rare earth elements.

According to Helberg, the new framework agreement is intended to strengthen supply chains at all stages — from extraction and processing to production. The document was signed during the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, where the sides also reaffirmed their strategic partnership.

In a joint statement, the countries emphasized their shared interest in the availability and resilience of global energy supplies, including through the Golden Pass LNG project.

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Qatar’s investments in the raw materials sector

Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are increasing investments in critical minerals supply chains. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, invested $180 million in 2024 in Dublin-registered TechMet, which invests in critical minerals.

According to QIA, the funds were to be used to increase production of lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earth and other critical minerals. Last year, the fund also invested $500 million in Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines, acquiring a 4% stake. The company said it intends to direct the funding toward exploration, development and extraction of critical minerals.

Participation of other Gulf countries

The United States has already reached agreements with other partners in the region. In February, Washington and the UAE signed an agreement to protect supply chains in the extraction and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements. The US International Development Finance Corporation and the UAE sovereign fund ADQ also launched the $1.8 billion Orion Critical Mineral Consortium last year.

The United States signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia during President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom last year. Through a partnership with MP Materials, the Pentagon also established a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Maaden to develop a rare earth processing facility in the kingdom.

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