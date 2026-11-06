The United States and Turkmenistan discussed energy cooperation, the development of Trans-Caspian connectivity, and the diversification of gas export routes during annual consultations in Ashgabat. As OilPrice reports, on November 3, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and also held talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The US Embassy said there had been positive momentum in bilateral relations, including in commercial ties, energy cooperation, and regional logistics. The Turkmen side, for its part, named the strategy of diversifying energy supply routes as one of the main issues of the consultations.

Trans-Caspian route

Ashgabat is considering the possibility of supplying significant volumes of natural gas westward. Turkmen officials are counting on US assistance and investment to modernize gas production infrastructure. US officials would like to obtain commitments from Turkmenistan to participate in the long-discussed Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline. The country’s participation is widely considered necessary for the economic viability of this project if it is built.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the end of October, Turkish Ambassador to Ashgabat Şener Cebeci said that Turkey and Turkmenistan would resume energy trade and explore new transit routes for supplying Turkmen gas to Europe via Turkey. At the same time, Turkmen energy officials noted that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan must settle the issue of their shared border on the Caspian Sea bed in order to participate in the pipeline project.

Pipeline to South Asia and transport

Turkmenistan is also advancing the TAPI pipeline project, which is planned to transport gas to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan. Turkmen officials said the section from the Turkmen border to the Afghan city of Herat is planned to be completed by the end of 2026.

A separate topic of the consultations was Turkmenistan’s role in the Middle Corridor. The country wants to purchase new locomotives, modernize railway infrastructure, digitize customs procedures, and expand its Caspian trade fleet, including tankers and container vessels. Ashgabat also plans to add dredging capacity due to the declining level of the Caspian Sea.

Read us on