The United States may raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, due to state subsidies and industrial support that Washington considers harmful to American manufacturers. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Investigation findings may be announced this week

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to WSJ sources, may present the findings of an investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union and 14 other countries as early as this week. The tariffs may affect, in particular, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India and the EU's 27 member states.

Greer has said that state subsidies contribute to excess production capacity and allow foreign companies to supply cheaper goods to global markets. According to the newspaper's sources, steel and aluminum products and automobiles, which are already subject to separate tariffs on national security grounds, are planned to be excluded from the new tariff decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

China is expected to face a higher rate

Final rates have not yet been announced. US officials, according to sources, intend to use as a benchmark the tariff levels set by US President Donald Trump in 2025. Under preliminary trade agreements, the rate for the EU, Japan and South Korea will likely be 15% or less, while it may be higher for Vietnam and India.

China, which Trump visited last week, is expected to face a higher tariff than many other economies. US officials explain this by large-scale state subsidies which, they say, distort the market. The new tariffs may also be added to tariffs of 10% to 12.5% announced in July for 60 economies over forced labor. The Office of the US Trade Representative declined to comment, while the White House did not respond to journalists' inquiries.

Read us on