The United States has granted energy traders Vitol and Trafigura special licenses to sell Venezuelan oil. As OilPrice reports, citing Reuters, on January 5, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called Vitol trader John Addison and asked whether the company was ready to handle the sale of Venezuelan oil. This happened two days after a US operation that, according to Reuters, removed Nicolás Maduro.

Licenses without a competitive selection process

Several days after the conversation, Vitol and Trafigura received special permits to market oil from Venezuela. The US administration did not conduct a competitive selection process, explaining this by the need to quickly support the stabilization of the Venezuelan economy.

The US Department of Energy stated that Vice President JD Vance and Wright did not discuss the sale of Venezuelan oil. It also explained the choice of Vitol by saying that it is the world’s largest energy trader. Vitol and Trafigura said they had no prior information about the US operation. According to the publication, Venezuela has exported more than 200 million barrels of oil since the beginning of the year, while the traders did not disclose the terms of their deals with the state-owned company PDVSA.

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Addison’s ties to Vance

Addison was one of Vance’s early financial supporters: in 2022, he donated $300,000 to a political action committee that supported Vance’s campaign for the Ohio Senate seat. In 2024, Addison and his wife gave $7 million to political action committees, including $5 million to Make America Great Again.

A US official told Reuters that at least a year before the January call, Vance had vouched for Addison to Wright. Flight data show that on December 27, the planes of Addison and Vance were at Bozeman airport in Montana. A person who heard Addison’s account said that Vance asked how quickly Venezuelan oil could be sold. At the same time, Addison and Vance’s office denied that such a meeting took place.

In March, Addison left Vitol and now heads Wright’s energy policy advisory council. Congressman Robert Garcia, who is set to lead the Democratic Party on the House Oversight Committee, in January asked the heads of Vitol and Trafigura about the circumstances under which they received the licenses.

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