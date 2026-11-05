The United States did not support France’s proposed initiative to create a G7 working group for testing advanced artificial intelligence systems and sharing information on risks and incidents. Politico Europe reported this, citing French Minister for Digital Technologies Anne Le Hénanff.

The initiative did not receive joint support

Le Hénanff said during hearings in the French Senate that she held two ministerial meetings in September and October, seeking commitments from G7 countries to establish a high-level group. Its task was to test advanced AI models and share information about the risks and incidents associated with them.

According to the minister, the efforts did not yield results because Washington wanted to act according to its own approach. The United States was not ready to join a joint statement with the other six G7 countries and asked to wait for the results of its own assessment, she said. France intends to return to the talks in December.

The White House position

A White House representative who spoke to Politico Europe anonymously described the French proposal as a vaguely defined framework for cooperation in AI. According to the representative, the administration was concerned about creating unnecessary bureaucracy.

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The US official referred to President Donald Trump’s Super Intelligence Force, which, he claimed, brings together government and industry to accelerate innovation and the safe deployment of models. At the end of September, Trump began promoting the term “superintelligence” as a replacement for the concept of artificial intelligence, and a week later instructed federal agencies to use the new wording.

France’s next steps

France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, published a presidency summary statement after a virtual meeting of technology ministers on October 20. The document referred to considering closer coordination in identifying risks, sharing incident data, and creating a separate high-level group, but it was not a joint statement approved by all participants.

Le Hénanff said France would continue promoting the issue in Europe, using the resources of the national AI evaluation and safety institute INESIA and the public research institute for digital science and technology, Inria.

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