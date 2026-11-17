In the United States, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced new restrictions intended to cut off Chinese companies’ remote access to advanced US artificial intelligence chips through overseas data centers. As South China Morning Post reports, BIS said the interim final rule was prepared by the US Treasury Department and the National Security Council.

BIS statement on the rule’s authors

The agency stated in a press release that the document was written “by and at the direction of the Treasury Department and at the direction of the National Security Council.” The rule is intended to close an avenue that had previously allowed Chinese developers to use computing capacity whose access was restricted by US export rules.

Former US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Christopher Padilla called BIS’s distancing itself from the document unprecedented. In his view, the situation may indicate a breakdown in US interagency coordination in the area of export controls. The 132-page document, published on the BIS website, was issued in the name of Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler.

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Disagreements between agencies

The dispute became another episode of public disagreements between Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Earlier, Bessent said that the Treasury Department, the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Office of the US Trade Representative had for months supported adding Megaspeed to the US Entity List.

Megaspeed is an Nvidia customer, and the US side suspects the company of redirecting advanced AI chips to China. US President Donald Trump said that Lutnick may have delayed the decision on Megaspeed to avoid an escalation in relations with China. Padilla believes that the public disagreements send an ambiguous signal to businesses, US allies, and China.

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