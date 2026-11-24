The administration of US President Donald Trump said that the federal government will save $9.2 billion next year on drugs purchased through the Medicare program. The estimate is linked to the third round of drug price negotiations.

According to government calculations, this is 45% less than the federal government would have spent last year had the negotiated prices already been in effect. This was reported by STAT News.

Drugs administered in doctors' offices

This is the third round of drug price negotiations conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. For the first time, the negotiations included drugs administered to patients in doctors' offices and covered by Medicare Part B.

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During the first two years, the negotiations concerned only retail drugs covered by Medicare Part D.

Calculation excluding separate rebates

The estimated $9.2 billion in savings does not take into account rebates that drug manufacturers provide under the Part D manufacturer discount program. This program, like the drug price negotiation mechanism, was created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

If such rebates are taken into account, the expected savings will amount to about $5.5 billion. This would correspond to a 33% reduction in total net spending.

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