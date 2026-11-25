The United States has announced new special tariffs against the European Union and 13 other trading partners. A rate of up to 15% is envisaged for goods from the EU that fall under the measures, while Chinese goods will face a rate of 20%. Tagesschau reports.

The US administration explains the decision by structural overproduction in industry. The Office of the United States Trade Representative announced the tariffs after completing an eight-month investigation into alleged unfair trade practices.

Who the new rates will affect

In addition to the EU and China, the list includes Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The exact rates for each partner are to be published in the Federal Register, the official publication of the US government.

According to a senior US administration official, the maximum rate of 15% will also apply to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. A maximum rate of 19% has been agreed for Malaysia. Investigations into Mexico and Norway are ongoing, so no tariffs are being introduced for them at this time.

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Washington's accusations and Beijing's position

Washington claims that trading partners support production unrelated to real demand through subsidies, thereby creating a burden for US trade. The highest surcharge is planned for China, which the United States accuses of oversupplying global markets with cheap products.

The new 20% tariffs on Chinese goods will be added to the approximately 25% tariffs introduced during Donald Trump's first presidential term. Some Chinese imports worth about $30 billion will be exempt from the new duties, as the United States is considering tariff reductions as part of a bilateral procedure.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the US claims, explaining the country's high trade surplus by its competitive advantages. Beijing also stated that a trade war is not in any party's interests.

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