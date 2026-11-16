The United States national team defeated Canada 6–2 in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship in Herning, Denmark. The Americans won their 12th world championship title and became the first US team to win the Olympics and the world championship in the same calendar year, The Guardian reports.

Course of the final

Canada opened the scoring at 11:03 of the first period through Sarah Fillier, who scored in her fifth consecutive game after missing the first two matches of the tournament due to injury. Five minutes later, Hilary Knight equalized.

In the second period, Kelly Pannek put the United States ahead at 11:33, and Knight converted a power play with 2:09 remaining before the break to make it 3–1. Early in the third period, Pannek scored against Canada for the second time, redirecting a shot by Cayla Barnes. Lacey Eden soon made it 5–1.

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Fillier reduced Canada’s deficit, converting a breakaway 40 seconds after Eden’s goal. Scammurra set the final score with an empty-net goal with 3:27 remaining in the match, assisted by Knight.

Tournament records

Knight finished the championship with nine goals, a personal record for her at world championships. Taylor Fox recorded her 13th assist of the tournament and set a women’s world championship record, surpassing Cindy Curley’s mark of 12 assists in 1990.

The Americans went through the tournament unbeaten. In seven matches, the US team trailed for a total of only 5 minutes and 14 seconds, all of which came in the first period of the final against Canada.

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