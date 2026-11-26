The United States informed its NATO allies that it will not present a review of its military presence in Europe by the previously set December 1 deadline. Scott Oudkirk, the US deputy ambassador to NATO, said this during a meeting of Alliance ambassadors in Brussels, Belgium, two NATO diplomats told Politico Europe.

The review will not be presented before the ministers’ meeting

According to the diplomats, Washington will not have time to present the review of its military presence in Europe before the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled for next week. No new date for announcing the US decision was provided.

One reason for the delay, according to the publication’s sources, is that the United States is still working through allies’ proposals to provide military capabilities. They could replace existing US forces and equipment. The US delegation to NATO did not respond to Politico Europe’s request for comment.

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What the review will cover

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the review in June. It is to cover the number of US troops in Europe, military access, basing rights, and overflight permits.

The purpose of the review is to assess the US presence on the continent amid a reorientation of American military activity toward other regions, including the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific region. Last week, Deputy Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby said that the United States still hoped to complete the final review by December 1.

About 80,000 US service members are currently stationed in Europe, mainly in Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In recent months, Colby and other US officials have visited Romania, Poland, and Germany as part of preparations for the review.

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