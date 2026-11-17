The US Departments of Commerce and Justice have confirmed a criminal investigation into Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed over suspected violations of semiconductor export controls. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a joint statement by the agencies.

Investigation began in 2024

According to US authorities, the Department of Commerce launched an investigation in 2024 after detecting suspicious activity linked to the possible diversion of chips. In May 2025, the department requested sales data from Nvidia.

In June 2025, Nvidia added Megaspeed to an internal list of companies to which it does not sell products. That same month, officials from the US Bureau of Industry and Security, together with Singaporean law enforcement, conducted an end-use check in Singapore and interviewed the company’s then senior executive, Alice Huang.

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Case transferred to the Department of Justice

The US Department of Justice subsequently assumed the leading role in the criminal investigation. In their joint statement, the agencies said they would use all measures provided by law against Megaspeed if criminal violations are identified.

The statement also came amid criticism of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over delays in adding Megaspeed to the official export-control blacklist. US agencies said that under Donald Trump’s administration, charges were brought against 17 defendants in six cases involving semiconductors worth billions of dollars. According to them, monetary penalties for export-control violations increased 18-fold compared with the previous administration.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticized the US actions, calling them an abuse of export controls and interference in China’s trade and technological cooperation with other countries. He said Beijing would take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.

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