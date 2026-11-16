The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to designate more than two dozen artificial intelligence companies as national champions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the list may include Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Support for expansion

The Wall Street Journal reported on the administration's plans, citing informed sources. As Channel NewsAsia writes, the program is intended to help AI companies expand their operations abroad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, the initiative is also designed to help these companies compete more effectively with Chinese rivals. The report does not specify which companies, apart from those already named, may receive this status.

Information was not independently verified

Reuters noted that it was unable to independently verify The Wall Street Journal's report. Therefore, this concerns plans reported by the newspaper's sources, rather than a decision already announced by the US administration.

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