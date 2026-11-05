US federal agencies have warned of an ongoing cyber threat to industrial refrigeration systems. Unidentified attackers are targeting vulnerabilities in electronic temperature controllers and internet-accessible commercial refrigeration equipment at retail grocery stores and cold storage facilities, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Risks to cold storage

In a joint statement, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and other government bodies said that if the vulnerabilities are successfully exploited, attackers could alter temperatures in the systems.

According to the agencies’ assessment, such interference could potentially result in physical consequences, including fire hazards, loss of inventory, and reduced equipment service life.

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CISA’s call

Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said that every organization relying on cooling and monitoring systems should assume it could become a target.

The statement did not name individuals or a group believed to be involved in this cyber activity.

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