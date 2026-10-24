The US State Department has warned American citizens about the risks of travel to 13 Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Syria, Yemen and Israel. All advisories mention the threat of terrorism. This was reported by The National.

Warning regarding Saudi Arabia

Washington urged Americans to reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to the risk of drone and missile strikes against US interests by Iran and the Tehran-backed Houthis, as well as armed conflict and terrorism. The advisory separately states that travel to Saudi Arabia's area bordering Yemen should be avoided because of the terrorist threat.

The State Department said that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could quickly escalate beyond the immediate area of the strikes. A department representative clarified that the warnings do not indicate that the Houthis have acquired new capabilities, but reflect strikes in recent days, including against airports.

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Strikes on airports

According to the publication, the Houthis have attacked the airports of Riyadh, Dammam, Najran and Jazan in recent weeks. Air traffic has been disrupted: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resumed operations only partially after closing this month, while international flights have not yet returned to full capacity.

The latest attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, killed two people and injured another eight, the kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority reported on Wednesday.

Amid the tensions, US President Donald Trump said in Florida that Washington could conduct another military operation against Iran if no agreement is reached. Iranian officials, in turn, threatened a broader response to a possible new attack.

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