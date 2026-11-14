The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a nationwide security alert for US citizens on November 14 due to the increased threat of Houthi attacks. Americans were urged to remain vigilant, as hostilities could spread quickly, Anadolu Agency reports.

Advisory for passengers

The mission stated that Houthi attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure facilities in the kingdom have resulted in civilian casualties and significant disruptions to air travel. Those who decide to use Saudi Arabian airports were advised to exercise extreme caution and check flight statuses directly with airlines and airports.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh partially resumed operations on October 23, serving domestic flights and some international flights operated by Saudi carriers. A limited number of flights normally based in Riyadh are being operated from Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Qassim. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain open, although delays and flight cancellations have been reported there.

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Restrictions for US government employees

On October 23, the US Department of State ordered US government employees who do not perform emergency functions, as well as family members of personnel, to leave Saudi Arabia. US government employees working in the kingdom require special authorization from the chief of mission to use Saudi airports. They are also prohibited from traveling within 20 miles of the border with Yemen.

All land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway to Bahrain, continue to operate. The mission also recommended that Americans monitor emergency notifications from Saudi Civil Defense. The coalition reported repeated interceptions of missiles and drones aimed at the kingdom.

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