In the United States, the Department of Commerce on November 16 finalized a rule intended to prevent the circumvention of restrictions on access to sensitive American artificial intelligence technologies through remote computing in data centers in third countries. The National reports.

Additional licensing

The rule was announced by the US Bureau of Industry and Security, which is part of the Department of Commerce. The agency said the new requirements are intended to prevent the circumvention of existing restrictions on access to sensitive US technologies through remote computing arrangements with data centers in other countries.

The Bureau will introduce additional licensing requirements for exports of AI technologies to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil and Thailand. US authorities believe these countries pose an “unacceptable risk of diversion” of technologies.

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Context surrounding Nvidia

The announcement came several days after the resignation of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. He had previously been criticized by Democrats and Republicans for supporting the easing of US chip export rules aimed at restricting China’s access to AI technologies from the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC last week that several federal agencies, including the Treasury Department, wanted to add Megaspeed to a list of entities suspected of smuggling US technologies to China. US President Donald Trump defended Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and said that the United States currently has good relations with China and that he understands both sides.

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell demanded explanations from Lutnick over the Department of Commerce’s inaction after it received a classified warning in May 2026 concerning Megaspeed. Meanwhile, the Stand With Jensen petition supporting Huang’s return as Nvidia’s head has collected more than 180,000 signatures.

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