The administration of US President Donald Trump sent leaders and governing boards of American colleges and universities a letter regarding $900 million in foreign gifts and contracts that, according to federal authorities, came from countries designated by law as countries of concern. The Hill reports.

Foreign funding of universities

The letter was sent on Tuesday by the US Department of Education and the State Department. It was addressed to an unspecified number of presidents of higher education institutions and members of their governing bodies.

According to federal authorities, from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026, US universities accepted $9 billion in foreign gifts and contract funds. Of this amount, $900 million came from countries such as China, North Korea, and Russia, which US legislation defines as countries of concern.

The letter recommended that universities strengthen oversight of relations with foreign entities and monitor international cooperation more closely.

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Reporting and research security

US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said that international scientific cooperation contributes to the advancement of knowledge and diplomatic ties, but the research sector must be protected from national security threats.

Universities are already required to report foreign donations exceeding $250,000. The authors of the letter urged institutions to ensure accurate and timely reporting of foreign funding and contracts, emphasizing that this is important for preserving eligibility for future federal funding.

The Department of Education also called on Congress to pass the bipartisan DETERRENT Act, which concerns reporting requirements for educational institutions regarding foreign gifts.

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