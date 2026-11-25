The United States congratulated the Syrian authorities on the seizure of a large quantity of Captagon tablets at the border and the interception of weapons intended for Lebanon. This was reported by Anadolu Agency on November 25, 2026.

US Central Command statement

US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement that he congratulated Syrian partners on their recent successes in countering the illicit trafficking of drugs and weapons. CENTCOM is responsible for US military operations in the Middle East.

According to Cooper, Syria's Directorate for Combating Narcotics seized significant quantities of Captagon at the border. Syria's Internal Security Forces also confiscated weapons that, according to CENTCOM, were being smuggled from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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Cooperation between Washington and Damascus

Cooper said that these actions contribute to a stable, unified and peaceful Syria and strengthen security and stability in the region.

Washington expanded cooperation with Damascus after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024. According to the agency, US President Donald Trump lifted comprehensive sanctions against Syria in 2025, the US Congress repealed the Caesar Act in December 2025, and in August 2026 Washington revoked Syria's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

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