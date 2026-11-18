From late February to August 2026, US energy traders sold private Cuban companies about 1.6 million barrels of oil worth $230 million. OilPrice reported this, citing an analysis of The Wall Street Journal data.

According to the publication, the sales were made possible by an exemption that allowed US trading companies to supply fuel to Cuban private buyers, but not to government institutions. OilPrice claims that the administration of US President Donald Trump blocked Cuban ports at the beginning of the year and also pressured the island's usual fuel suppliers, Mexico and Venezuela.

Traders' margins declined

Previously, the profitability of diesel and gasoline sales to Cuba for traders, including those from South Florida, could reach 50%, OilPrice writes. After competition intensified, the margin fell to around 20%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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Cuba's Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Carlos Luis Mendez told The Wall Street Journal that the United States becoming the country's largest fuel supplier was ironic and unacceptable. He also said that US authorities seek to make Cuba dependent on fuel from the United States.

Dependence on petroleum products

Cuba's energy system largely depends on petroleum products. According to International Energy Agency data cited by OilPrice, they provide more than 80% of electricity generation, while oil accounts for 84% of the country's total energy supply. Cuba produces about 27,000 barrels of oil per day, compared with a need for approximately 100,000 barrels per day.

In addition to fuel, Cuba has increased purchases of solar equipment from the United States. According to the US Census Bureau, in the first seven months of 2026, exports of US solar cells and modules to the island exceeded $6.3 million, 1,070% more than a year earlier. At the same time, imports of such equipment from China fell by 83%, although China, according to the publication, remains Cuba's largest supplier of solar panels and modules.

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