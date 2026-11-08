The US Department of Energy has extended two emergency orders for Puerto Rico’s electric power system. The documents, issued on November 6, 2026, took effect on November 8 and will remain in force until February 5, 2027. The Rio Times reports.

Generation and grid operations

The first order, No. 202-25-1F, allows the public energy company Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, and its representatives to operate the listed generating units. These include temporary generators provided by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at facilities in San Juan and Palo Seco. The document also sets limits on the operation of these units in consideration of environmental requirements.

The second order, No. 202-25-2F, concerns power transmission lines. It provides for vegetation and asset management to ensure that designated transmission network facilities remain accessible. According to the department, vegetation was cleared from 2,186 miles of power transmission and distribution lines as of October 22.

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The agency also estimated that clearing key 115 kV and 230 kV high-voltage routes could reduce the number of adverse events by more than 80% and prevent 1.76 million customer service interruptions.

Capacity shortfall

The US Department of Energy states that the island’s power system is in crisis because of unstable reserves and widespread outages. The agency links the situation to years of deferred maintenance, the bankruptcy of the system’s owner and operator, as well as damage following hurricanes and earthquakes.

Private grid operator LUMA Energy informed Puerto Rico’s energy regulator about a long-term generation capacity shortfall of several hundred megawatts. Since the previous order, load-balancing outages have occurred on the island, leaving at least 50,000 customers without electricity. The first order was issued on May 16, 2025, and each subsequent extension was valid for 90 days.

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