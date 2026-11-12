In the United States, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) on November 9 released draft rules that provide for lifting restrictions on commercial fishing in part of the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. The initiative concerns waters around Johnston Atoll, Wake Island and Jarvis Island, Mongabay reports.

Which waters may be opened

Under the draft, commercial fishing could be permitted at distances of 50 to 200 nautical miles, or approximately 93–185 kilometers, from these islands. Waters within 50 nautical miles will remain closed to fishing in order to protect habitats and animal species. The total water area covered by the proposal is about 1 million square kilometers.

NOAA said the new rules are intended to support the long-term sustainability of U.S. fisheries and are in line with previous directives from Donald Trump’s administration to increase fishing in the Pacific. At the same time, the agency noted that opening the monument to fishing could have only a minor positive effect on the operation and management of the fishing sector.

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Conservationists’ objections

Public consultation on the draft will continue until December 9. Conservation activists criticized NOAA’s assessment that potential harm to cultural resources and protected species would be insignificant.

According to the Pacific Islands Heritage Coalition, the monument contains coral reef systems about 5,000 years old and 165 known seamounts, which are centers of biodiversity. It is home to seabirds, sharks, rays, whales and sea turtles, among other species, including endangered species.

In April 2025, NOAA Fisheries had already released a letter calling for fishing to be allowed in parts of this protected water area. At the time, conservation organizations represented by the legal organization Earthjustice won a court case that halted the process. Earthjustice attorney David Henkin said the organization is prepared to go to court again to defend the monument.

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