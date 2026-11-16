The US Department of Labor has proposed tightening rules for employers that sponsor foreign workers under green card-related programs. The agency said the changes are intended to strengthen protections for American workers, Anadolu Agency reports.

New requirements for candidate searches

Under the proposed rule, employers would have to replace print job advertisements with online recruitment. Vacancies would be required to be advertised for at least 90 calendar days, and companies would have to demonstrate that they made a good-faith effort to find qualified American workers.

The proposal also prohibits employers from tailoring job openings to foreign workers. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said current regulations allowed companies to sponsor foreign workers without fully considering American applicants.

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Elimination of certain exemptions

The proposal provides for the elimination of an administrative exemption that allowed labor market testing to be waived for physical therapists, nurses, and workers with exceptional abilities in science or the arts.

In addition, employers that laid off American workers during the previous two years would be prohibited from applying for certification for the same or similar positions. The Department of Labor called the initiative the first comprehensive update to the permanent labor certification program in nearly 20 years. Comments on the proposal will be accepted for 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

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