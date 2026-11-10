In Geneva, Switzerland, the United States did not take part in a meeting on November 10 that was to review the state of human rights observance in the country under President Donald Trump. The UN Human Rights Council decided to postpone the review until January. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

The seat of the American delegation at the meeting remained empty. A US State Department spokesperson said that participating in the procedure would mean endorsing the work of the UN Human Rights Council. Washington described the body as one that, in its view, does not uphold its own values and promotes anti-American rhetoric.

The US misses the procedure for a second time

Washington stopped engaging with the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council last year, saying it was biased against Israel. This is the second consecutive year that the United States has missed its own review under the UN Universal Periodic Review. During Trump’s first term, the United States submitted a report under this procedure.

The Universal Periodic Review requires all 193 UN member states to submit reports on human rights every few years. Other countries review them and provide recommendations that are not legally binding.

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Issues of abortion and the death penalty

According to UN documents, states planned to raise the issues of abortion and the death penalty in the United States during the discussion. American and international non-governmental organizations also submitted nearly 200 materials to the UN, including on migration and racial discrimination.

The 47-member UN Human Rights Council did not directly criticize the human rights situation in the United States. At the same time, its appointed experts raised questions about migrant deportations. Washington said the deportations were carried out in accordance with US immigration law.

Human rights advocates called on UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to hold a briefing on the situation in the United States even without Washington’s participation. At the same time, one diplomat noted that states were in no rush to enter into a confrontation with the United States and hoped for its return to the procedure in two years.

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