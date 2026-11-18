The Trump administration in the United States plans to continue work on restricting imports of Chinese equipment for data centers, despite objections from Amazon, Google, Meta and other US technology companies. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing informed sources.

Restrictions on optical transceivers

In August, it was reported that the US Federal Communications Commission sought to ban the import of new models of Chinese optical transceivers into the country. This equipment transmits data via fiber-optic cables within data centers.

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National security concerns were cited as the reason for the possible restriction. The initiative applies specifically to new models of Chinese optical transceivers.

Technology companies’ position

According to the publication, Amazon, Google, Meta, CoreWeave and Cisco, along with Microsoft, met with White House representatives earlier this year. According to two people familiar with the situation, company executives told officials that US firms could need up to 10 years to comply with the requirements of any such mandate.

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