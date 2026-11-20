The United States has held its first-ever auction of lease rights for areas of the seabed to develop critical minerals near American Samoa. The highest bids for two federal seabed areas totaled $6 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

The bidding covered two areas with a total area of approximately 31.5 million acres, or 12.7 million hectares. They are located 241–386 km east of Pago Pago. Wetstone US Ventures was the sole bidder, offering $3 million for each area, the US Department of the Interior said.

Court ruling

The auction took place despite a ruling by US federal judge Jill Otake in Hawaii, who earlier this week overturned the project's environmental approval. As The Guardian reported, the court found that authorities had not properly assessed the potential impact of the work on species protected under the US Endangered Species Act.

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The ruling states that the US National Marine Fisheries Service did not attempt to consider the potential consequences for such species. The sale of lease rights also drew objections from Pacific island residents and environmental organizations.

Positions of the parties

The Department of the Interior called the auction a step toward strengthening US mineral security and reducing dependence on supply chains controlled by other countries. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said this was the first lease sale for the development of critical minerals in the Pacific Ocean region in US history.

Environmental legal organization Earthjustice considers the auction unlawful following the court ruling and intends to seek the cancellation of the lease agreements. Their initial term is 20 years, but they do not provide immediate authorization for mining. Additional environmental reviews and regulatory permits will be required for future exploration, testing, or commercial extraction.

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