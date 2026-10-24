The US State Department is reducing staff at its embassies in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates after receiving intelligence indicating that Iran has intensified its efforts to attack US personnel. PBS NewsHour reports, citing the Associated Press, US officials and an intelligence memorandum.

Intelligence on threats

US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said in a memorandum sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that his services had received information about a significant increase in Iran's efforts to target US personnel. According to Clayton, Iran's preparation of lethal attacks against US citizens has reached an advanced stage both in the Middle East and in certain other countries.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memorandum. Three US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the document was sent to Rubio in his capacity as secretary of state and national security adviser.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Embassies will remain open

The embassies in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the UAE had already been operating on a limited basis, with reduced staffing. They will continue to operate, and personnel in these four countries are not being ordered to leave.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, US employees whose presence is not critically necessary and their family members were ordered to leave the country. US officials also linked the staffing changes at the embassies to threats from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. When announcing the staff reductions, the State Department directly cited the growing threat from the Houthis, without mentioning direct threats from Iran.

US officials categorically deny that these measures are connected to possible new US and Israeli strikes on Iran. According to Iranian state television, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps again threatened this week to attack US bases in the region if the United States continues helping escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Read us on