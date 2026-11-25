The United States, together with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, will host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup. FIFA confirmed the decision at an extraordinary congress, while the joint bid by the four countries faced no competitors. This was reported by Korea Herald.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that he was proud of the announcement that the tournament would be held in the United States. He thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his team for their work on staging the competition.

Trump’s statement

Trump said that no country was better suited than the United States to host the largest women’s sporting event in history. He also expressed confidence that the tournament would bring the country economic benefits for future generations and demonstrate American exceptionalism.

The publication notes that these words were seen as support for Infantino ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March next year. Infantino has led the organization since 2016 and has been re-elected without opposition. According to Korea Herald, in the next election he will face competition for the first time from French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and former Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Controversies surrounding the FIFA president

Infantino’s close relationship with Trump has repeatedly sparked controversy in the football community. The FIFA president attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2025 and worked with the White House in preparations for the World Cup, including discussing the creation of a White House task force on the tournament.

In December 2025, Infantino awarded Trump the first FIFA Peace Prize. During the 2026 World Cup in North America, he faced accusations of political favoritism after the mandatory one-match suspension of US national team forward Folarin Balogun was overturned.

The publication also reported a leak of documents concerning a plan to transfer commercial rights to FIFA tournaments to a commercial entity for 96 years and raise $20 billion in private investment. According to these documents, FIFA did not hold an open tender and initially negotiated with Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, before later selecting Thrive Capital, managed by his younger brother Joshua Kushner, as the lead investor.

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