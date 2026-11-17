US Central Command announced on November 7 the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, a group of around 20 civilian and military specialists that will be based in Tampa, Florida. According to OilPrice, it will coordinate work with other US agencies to prevent Iran from using land borders and the Caspian Sea to transport advanced weapons systems, dual-use goods and sanctioned materials, as well as to obtain revenues that Washington considers illicit.

Maritime restrictions

CENTCOM said the new group is intended to strengthen maritime restrictions on Iranian ports. According to the command's assessment, these restrictions have prevented Iran from exporting crude oil worth more than $25 billion.

Despite Western sanctions, Iran continues to receive military-purpose equipment. According to a Reuters investigation cited by the publication, from January 2025 to June 2026, the country imported at least $2 billion worth of equipment, explosives and heavy trucks. The cargo arrived by vessels across the Caspian Sea from Russia, an aggressor state, by road from Central Asia, and by cargo aircraft from China.

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Analysts interviewed by the publication believe that Task Force Iron Gate could improve intelligence sharing and help identify companies and intermediaries involved in Iranian procurement. At the same time, they doubt that the initiative will be able to significantly restrict shipments without cooperation from regional states.

Caspian and land routes

The Caspian Sea is a difficult area for the United States because Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have coastlines on it. The United States has no direct territorial access to this landlocked sea. According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, in August the number of active vessels flying Russian and Iranian flags in the Caspian increased by 21% year-on-year. At the same time, this alone does not indicate an increase in military shipments.

The route is also constrained by shallow waters, insufficient port infrastructure and railway bottlenecks. According to Iraqi officials cited by Ynetnews, Iraq did not agree to a US request to close all but two border crossings on the border with Iran. Pakistan suspended commercial trade through two key crossings on October 17. At the same time, an anonymous Pakistani official told RFE/RL that unofficial trade continued, but the editorial team could not independently verify this.

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