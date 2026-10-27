The United States and dozens of other countries have stated that food security in Sudan has sharply deteriorated and called on the parties to the armed conflict to remove all obstacles to humanitarian aid. In a joint statement, they also called on the international community to increase funding and on financial institutions to adapt existing programmes to the food security situation. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Warning of famine risk

The statement published by the US State Department says that Sudan is experiencing an alarming deterioration in food security. Its authors stressed the need for urgent action because of the risk of famine in the coming months, which the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification had warned about.

The parties to the conflict, the statement says, bear the primary responsibility for alleviating the suffering of Sudan's population. In June, a UN-backed hunger monitoring system reported that 5.1 million people in the country were facing acute food shortages. Farmers are having difficulty harvesting crops after the war escalated in 2023, and they are also suffering from drought.

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Call to ensure aid routes

The authors of the joint statement called for humanitarian operations to be allowed through all routes — across front lines and borders — including ensuring air access to Darfur. They also called for the presence and protection of humanitarian personnel throughout the country and for refraining from strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following disagreements over the integration of their forces as part of a planned transition to civilian rule. According to the report, the war has forced more than 14 million people from their homes and has been accompanied by waves of ethnically motivated killings.

In July, a UN investigation said that Rapid Support Forces fighters had carried out mass killings, rape and forced starvation in a city that they had besieged and captured last year. The investigation concluded that this was part of a deliberate policy amounting to genocide. Washington has also accused the Rapid Support Forces of genocide and the army of war crimes. Both sides had previously denied wrongdoing.

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