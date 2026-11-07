The United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo held the second meeting of the joint steering committee in Paris, France, on November 5. The committee coordinates the strategic partnership on critical minerals, infrastructure and security. The parties discussed the Lobito railway corridor, the Grand Inga hydropower complex, the development of raw material processing and a strategic asset reserve.

The Rio Times reports, citing a joint government statement released on November 6. The countries signed the strategic partnership agreement on December 4, 2025, and the committee's first meeting was held on February 5, 2026.

The Lobito Corridor and Grand Inga

The delegations welcomed the conclusion of the concession agreement for the Lobito Corridor, which connects the DRC's copper belt with the Atlantic port of Lobito in Angola. The statement refers to this route as the Sakania-Lobito Corridor and identifies investments along it as one of the partnership's priorities.

Regarding the Grand Inga project on the Congo River, the parties considered further steps. The coordination and steering committee for this hydropower complex held its first meeting on October 26, 2026. The U.S. Development Finance Corporation presented information on investments it is preparing for the DRC, but the statement did not disclose their amount.

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Access to Assets and the Security Condition

The strategic asset reserve provides for a list of Congolese assets to which U.S. companies will have priority access. The DRC government identified the first list of assets during the committee's first meeting, and in Paris the parties noted the interest of U.S. private companies in this mechanism.

The governments also drew attention to a DRC law that establishes tax and customs rules for projects within the partnership. They stated their intention to develop mineral processing and refining in the country, as well as professional training for personnel. Peace and security in eastern DRC, according to the joint statement, remain the foundation for implementing the partnership.

The joint statement does not include the amount of planned investments, a project implementation timetable or targets for job creation. In 2025, the DRC accounted for approximately three quarters of global cobalt production, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. This metal is used, among other things, in battery production.

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