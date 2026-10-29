The United States and Japan have agreed to establish a production facility in Japan for the joint manufacture of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles. Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated this in the Philippines after a meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Joint production in Japan

The talks took place on October 28 in the city of Cebu on the sidelines of the annual meeting of defense chiefs from Southeast Asian countries and their partners from Asia and the West. According to Koizumi, the missiles to be produced under the joint Operation Supercharge initiative are necessary for F-35 fighter jets.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces also use US-made F-35 fighter jets. The Japanese defense minister did not disclose further details about the future facility or the terms of the agreement.

Security situation in the region

Koizumi said that during the meeting with Hegseth, the sides shared a sense of crisis over the increasingly complicated situation in the region. They also agreed to strengthen the capabilities of the US-Japan alliance to deter and respond more quickly and intensively.

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The minister added that the sides confirmed the importance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law, which rejects attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, coercion, or other means. At the same time, he noted that the talks were not directed against any particular country.

US statements for ASEAN countries

Separately, Hegseth met with ASEAN defense ministers. He reaffirmed the commitment of US President Donald Trump’s administration to deter aggression in the region and stated that Washington would defend its own interests as well as those of its allies and partners.

The United States has previously stated that it is committed to defending the Philippines in the event of an armed attack on Philippine forces, vessels, or aircraft, including in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire waters, which are also claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Separately, a dispute between Beijing and Tokyo continues over islands in the East China Sea that are controlled by Japan.

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