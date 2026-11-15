The United States and Canada national teams will play in the final of the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Herning, Denmark. The Americans thrashed Finland 5-0 in the semifinals, while Canada defeated Sweden 3-0, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Five US goals against Finland

Finland had opportunities to open the scoring early in the match, but the United States ended the first period with a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Kelly Pannek and Alex Carpenter.

Late in the second period, Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden and captain Hilary Knight scored three goals in 95 seconds, decisively determining the outcome of the game. The third period was goalless.

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The reigning world champions from the United States reached the tournament final for the 25th consecutive time and will compete for their 12th title. The US team has played in the final of every world championship since the competition began in 1990.

Canada defeated Sweden

In the second semifinal, Sarah Fillier opened the scoring on the power play, Sarah Wozniewicz doubled Canada’s lead, and Emma Maltais scored the third goal early in the final period.

Canada has 13 world championship titles, the most in the tournament’s history. Sweden and Finland will meet in the bronze-medal game. The final will take place on Monday in Herning.

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