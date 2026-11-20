In Shanghai, China, the United States and China held talks on maritime security this week, taking place in parallel with the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Talks in Shanghai

China's navy hosted representatives of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Pacific Fleet, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Pentagon. The meetings lasted from Wednesday to Friday.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said that participants held operator-to-operator discussions focused on reducing the risk of unsafe and unprofessional incidents. China's navy reported a “candid, pragmatic and constructive” exchange of views on the current maritime and air security situation.

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Agenda for 2027

The sides also reviewed the annual implementation of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, discussed measures to strengthen naval security and agreed on the agenda for working group meetings in 2027.

The talks included the annual plenary meeting under the China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement and the second working group meeting this year. The agreement was signed in 1998 to improve the safety of maritime and air operations and reduce the risk of accidents or miscalculations.

Meetings under the mechanism were suspended in August 2022 after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. They resumed in April 2024, and the sides have held meetings twice a year since then.

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