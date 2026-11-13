The United States and China on Friday held the first official meeting of the bilateral Trade Council. The meeting took place several days before planned talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

First meeting of the mechanism

The Office of the United States Trade Representative said that representatives of the agency and the US Treasury Department took part in the meeting. The Trump administration said it intended to continue engagement with China to build fair and balanced trade between the world’s two largest economies, South China Morning Post reports.

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Goods for potential tariff reductions

The countries created the Trade Council mechanism in September. At that time, they prepared lists of non-sensitive goods worth up to $30 billion from each side that could be suitable for tariff reductions.

The US list includes consumer goods, including microwave ovens, electric irons, Christmas decorations and toys. China’s list mainly contains agricultural products: corn, sorghum, dairy products, beef and vegetables. The meeting was preceded by a video call last week involving US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

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