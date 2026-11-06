Joint military exercise Southern Vanguard 2027 has begun in Colombia, involving about 350 US service members and more than 400 Colombian soldiers. The Colombian Army is hosting the maneuvers, while the US Army Western Hemisphere Command is leading them, Defense News reports.

Jungle training

Southern Vanguard 2027 is the 41st annual exercise of this format. It began on Monday and, according to the US Army, will continue until mid-November.

Following the opening ceremony, participants will focus on operations in the jungle and countering improvised explosive devices. The program also includes command-post training, maritime interdiction, cyber training, and ground security exercises.

The military also plans to conduct a medical evacuation exercise from the Tolemaida base to the Cavalry School in Bogotá.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military cooperation

Brigadier General Edilberto Cortes, chief of staff for force generation of the Colombian National Army, welcoming the international participants, said their presence demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening collective readiness and cooperation between countries.

At the end of 2025, the US Army established the Western Hemisphere Command as part of a large-scale force reorganization. As the publication notes, this is linked to a shift in Pentagon priorities: the 2026 US National Defense Strategy pays greater attention to defending US territory and the Western Hemisphere.

The United States has also stepped up preparation for jungle operations, including by reopening a jungle training school in Panama together with the Panamanian armed forces. Previously, US troops cooperated with Colombia through the Lancero course, which the source compares to the US Ranger School.

Before Southern Vanguard 2027, US service members took part in Southern Vanguard 2026 exercises in Peru. About 400 troops were also involved in a field training scenario in the city of Sauce.

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