The 2030 Rugby League World Cup will be held in the United States and the Pacific islands. Five host cities for the tournament have not yet been confirmed. The men’s and women’s competitions will take place simultaneously, BBC Sport reports.

More teams at the tournament

The International Rugby League (IRL) said that holding the World Cup in new countries should help expand the geography of the sport. IRL chair Tony Grant said at the organisation’s annual general meeting in Sydney that the strategy should boost the interest of broadcasters, government partners and fans in the current World Cup in Australia.

Grant also confirmed that the number of participants in the men’s World Cup will increase from 10 to 12 teams. In the women’s tournament, the number of participants will rise from eight to 10. The competition format has not yet been determined: the IRL has requested feedback from participating countries.

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Tournaments in France and Europe

The IRL has also proposed granting Samoa and Tonga Tier 1 nation status alongside Australia, England and New Zealand. Samoa became the first Pacific nation to play in the final of the 2022 World Cup. This year, Samoa and Tonga reached the tournament’s semi-finals.

The 2030 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will be held simultaneously with the main competitions, but France will host it. Europe will host the 2034 World Cup. The men’s and women’s finals of the 2026 tournament between Australia and New Zealand will take place on 15 November in Brisbane.

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