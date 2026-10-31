The UN Security Council failed to extend the mandate of the MINURSO peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, which expires on October 31. The United States and the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, vetoed each other’s draft resolutions on extending the mission’s work. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Mutual vetoes in the Security Council

The US draft provided for extending the mission’s mandate for one year, recognizing Morocco’s autonomy plan as the sole basis for negotiations on settling the conflict, and reducing the mission’s military component. The document received 11 votes from the 15 Security Council members, while three others abstained, but Russia vetoed the resolution.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that the Security Council cannot predetermine the issue of sovereignty. The United States, for its part, vetoed the Russian draft, which proposed extending the mandate for another year without changing the current conditions.

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Dispute over the referendum

The UN mission, known as MINURSO, was established in 1991 to oversee the settlement plan and ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front. Morocco considers the mineral-rich former Spanish colony to be its territory. The Polisario Front, supported by Algeria and representing the indigenous Sahrawi people, seeks the creation of an independent Sahrawi Republic.

The US draft also provided for renaming MINURSO to MINUSO — without the letter R, which stands for a referendum on the territory’s self-determination. US representative to the UN Michael Waltz stated that the UN had not prepared for such a vote for decades.

Morocco’s royal palace welcomed the failure to extend the mandate, stating that this should mean the end of the Security Council’s involvement in the matter. Polisario Front representative to the UN Sidi Omar thanked Russia for the veto, stating that the US draft would have undermined the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination and independence.

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