The United States will host the Copa América football tournament for the third time in 2028. This was announced on November 24 by the football confederations CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Participation of CONCACAF teams

Six CONCACAF teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, will take part in the tournament. CONCACAF brings together the football teams of these regions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Qualification through the Gold Cup

The 2027 Gold Cup will serve as the qualifying tournament for all six CONCACAF representatives. Based on its results, the teams will secure places in the 2028 Copa América.

The Copa América is held once every four years. The previous edition of the tournament took place in the United States in 2024: Argentina defeated Colombia in the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Lionel Messi lifted the trophy together with his teammates.

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