The administration of US President Donald Trump is holding private talks with Myanmar’s military authorities, whom Washington had previously accused of genocide. As ABC News Australia reports, US officials travelled to Naypyidaw and Tokyo this year for meetings with coup leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing.

Rare earth resources and China

According to a US State Department document, the goals of the diplomatic contacts include countering China’s influence in the region and potential access to Myanmar’s substantial rare earth reserves. These materials are used in the production of screens, electric vehicles, solar panels, weapons and semiconductors.

According to the Stimson Center, more than 600 rare earth mines operate in Myanmar. A significant share of production is exported to China, which dominates global processing of such resources. At the same time, many deposits are located in Kachin State near the Chinese border, in territories controlled by ethnic armed groups fighting against the military authorities.

Detention of an American businessman

Contacts between Washington and Naypyidaw intensified after American businessman Adam Castillo was detained at Yangon airport on June 11. The former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar was held for three months on charges of financial violations, which he denied.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, Castillo, a former US Marine, lobbied for the lifting of sanctions against Myanmar in exchange for talks on US access to rare earth deposits. Hunter Marston, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute, believes that his detention became a pretext for direct dialogue between US representatives and the country’s military leadership.

Risks of legitimising the authorities

The United States imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military leadership and downgraded diplomatic relations after the 2021 coup, when the military removed the elected government. Min Aung Hlaing became president this year after elections that opposition forces and international critics called sham.

Human rights advocates fear that new contacts with the United States could weaken international pressure on the military authorities. Since the coup, fighting between the army, pro-democracy resistance forces and ethnic armed organisations has claimed an estimated 100,000 lives and displaced millions of people. In September, several weeks after talks by US officials in Naypyidaw, the military carried out an airstrike on a market in Rakhine State; according to local reports, more than 50 people were killed.

Read us on