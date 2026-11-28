US military personnel used counter-drone technology after about six drones appeared near RAF Lakenheath air base in the United Kingdom. According to Channel NewsAsia, the Financial Times reported this, citing sources familiar with the situation. The outlet also reported that Iran is suspected of a possible connection to the incident.

According to the Financial Times, the United States used counter-drone measures, but British or US personnel did not retrieve the drones.

Reaction from the British side

Britain's Ministry of Defence told Reuters that on November 13, ministry police and Suffolk police, together with US Air Force security forces, responded to reports of unauthorized drone activity at RAF Lakenheath.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the ministry, the situation was quickly resolved, and the base returned to normal security and force protection measures. A US Air Force spokesperson had previously said that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were harmed as a result of the incident. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Financial Times report.

Incident at another base

In September, an Iran-related threat at RAF Fairford, another British base used by the US Air Force, led to the withdrawal of US B-1 bombers. US President Donald Trump said this last month. Tehran denied involvement in the Fairford incident and other hostile activity in the United Kingdom.

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