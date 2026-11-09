The administration of US President Donald Trump has removed the Chinese company WuXi AppTec from the list of Chinese military companies operating in the United States. WuXi AppTec is an important contract developer and manufacturer for the pharmaceutical industry.

Decision following a lawsuit

As STAT News reports, the US Department of Defense did so in compliance with a court ruling. The relevant notice was published in the Federal Register.

In August, a judge of a US federal district court temporarily barred the administration from continuing the designation process. WuXi AppTec filed a lawsuit, arguing that the decision to place it on the list was arbitrary and unfounded under the Administrative Procedure Act.

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Reasons for inclusion on the list

Two months before the court ruling, the administration added WuXi AppTec to the list over concerns about the company’s possible ties to the Chinese government and military. The United States also expressed concerns that increasing competition from Chinese companies could pose a risk to US leadership in biotechnology.

Supporters of a tougher policy toward China in Washington consider WuXi AppTec an increasingly significant threat to national security. Its inclusion on the list could have paved the way for further designation of the company as a biotechnology company of “particular concern.”

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