The United States is demanding that Japan provide a total of 3 trillion yen to support US troops stationed in the country over five years starting from fiscal 2027. This is approximately three times the current five-year funding amount of about 1 trillion yen, The Japan Times reports, citing sources.

Differences in assessments

The Japanese government, for its part, estimates the required level of support for the next five years at approximately 1.5 trillion yen. Tokyo is taking into account the weakening of the yen and rising prices.

The current agreement covers five fiscal years through 2026, which will end in March 2027. During this period, Japan allocated 1.06 trillion yen, or an average of about 210 billion yen per year. Even under Japan's estimate, the average annual spending will rise to 300 billion yen.

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According to one of the publication's sources, the exchange-rate impact alone would increase the amount by approximately one and a half times compared with the previous level.

Negotiations by the end of the year

Washington and Tokyo aim to reach an agreement by the end of the year, but the negotiations are expected to be difficult. The Japanese government is also considering proposals to build shelters and other measures that would allow US military bases in Japan to remain functional in the event of an attack.

During the first administration of US President Donald Trump, Washington reportedly demanded that the then level of funding under this program be increased by more than fourfold.

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