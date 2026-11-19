The United States conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch took place at 23:01 Pacific time on Tuesday — less than two hours before President Donald Trump’s aircraft arrived in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, South China Morning Post reports.

In China, the launch took place at 15:01 local time on Wednesday. Air Force One landed at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 16:43. The test was designated Glory Trip 257.

Planned test

US Air Force Global Strike Command said the launch was planned, had been scheduled several years in advance and was not a response to global events. The purpose of the test was described as assessing the performance of the US intercontinental ballistic missile system and collecting data for maintenance, engineering work and life-cycle analysis.

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The Minuteman III is a silo-based, three-stage solid-fuel missile with a range of more than 9,660 kilometres. It can carry up to three nuclear warheads and is part of US nuclear deterrence. US Air Force Global Strike Command has conducted more than 300 test launches of this system.

Meeting at the APEC summit

Trump is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state Russia, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit. The trilateral talks are expected to focus on global security issues, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, the conflict in Iran and nuclear arms control.

Before the summit, China also reported a test launch of a submarine-launched missile with a mock warhead into the Pacific Ocean. Beijing did not name the type of missile, but the article notes that it could have been a JL-2 or the newer JL-3.

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