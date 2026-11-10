In the United States, three men have been charged with preparing a series of terrorist attacks against Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, as well as the British air base RAF Fairford. According to US prosecutors, the case involved nearly 20 planned attacks. The updated indictment was made public in a federal court in Manhattan, New York, ABC News Australia reports.

The defendants are Mohammad Baker Saad Daoud al-Saadi, who holds Iranian and Iraqi citizenship, Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri, and Iraqi national Mohammad Ali al-Hassani. Only al-Saadi is in custody.

The prosecution's account

US Attorney in New York Jamie McDonald said that al-Saadi, who was arrested in the spring, continued coordinating actions with his co-defendants in the days before an alleged attempted terrorist attack in September at the Royal Air Force base in Fairford. US bombers and military personnel had previously been stationed at the base.

According to the indictment, the three men allegedly used a network of contacts in the United Kingdom to prepare attacks on behalf of an Iran-linked terrorist network. According to the document, it included the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata'ib Hizballah. The US government has designated both organizations as foreign terrorist organizations. US prosecutors also allege that al-Saadi was a commander of Kata'ib Hizballah.

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Incident near RAF Fairford

After midnight on September 27, British law enforcement officers detained five men on suspicion of offences related to explosives and terrorism. This happened after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward the base in western England. Several days later, another suspect, a British-Iranian national, was detained.

Mohammed Abdulkarim and Numan Essghir, both aged 24, were charged under the National Security Act. Abdulkarim is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service, while Essghir is accused of entering a prohibited area for a purpose detrimental to the interests of the United Kingdom. All men detained in the United Kingdom in connection with this incident were released on bail.

British authorities linked the incident to Tehran, although Iran denied involvement. After the detentions, the United States withdrew bombers from RAF Fairford and redeployed them to bases in the United States. In June, al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to earlier charges of planning at least 18 attacks in Europe and has since been held without bail.

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