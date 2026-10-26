The US has selected the first nuclear-powered submarine for rotation in Australia

The United States has designated the Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Colorado as the first American vessel to join the rotational submarine forces in Australia at the end of 2027. The Pentagon announced this, Anadolu Agency reports. The submarine bears the number SSN 788.

Base in Western Australia

The Submarine Rotational Force-West will be based at HMAS Stirling naval base in Western Australia. The base is to host on a rotational basis up to four US attack submarines and one British submarine.

The designation of USS Colorado was announced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, and UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting. The announcement was made ahead of a maintenance period that, according to the Pentagon, is due to begin later this week.

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Developing Australia’s capabilities

The Pentagon said the maintenance period is intended to demonstrate Australia’s growing capacity to service US and British nuclear-powered attack submarines under the AUKUS security partnership.

The initiative is part of the first component of AUKUS, designed to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines. The rotational force is intended to provide the country with technical expertise, infrastructure and regulatory capabilities to operate and maintain its future submarine fleet. It is also intended to expand regional maintenance capabilities and support the deployment of submarines from the three partner countries.

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